FRANKFORT, KY — All of Kentucky's 120 counties have now had at least one case of COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday.
One of the 117 new COVID-19 cases reported across the commonwealth Monday is from Robertson County, the governor's office says. Robertson, which is in northern Kentucky, was the last county with no cases.
"This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere, and because of that, we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release about the new cases. "While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful."
The governor's office also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Monday: 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County.
To date, the state reports a total of 15,347 COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, including 560 deaths.
The governor's office says that's out of at least 394,773 COVID-19 tests performed.
Of the state's cases, 3,939 people have recovered from the illness.
