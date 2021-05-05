JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that all state workers will return to their offices for in-person work no later than Monday, May 17. He also says all state buildings will be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours by this time.
“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”
Gov. Parson says the health and well-being of the state workforce remains a top priority.
“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” Governor Parson continued.
The governor says COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will stay in place and the state is encouraging all employees to consider getting vaccinated.
Vaccines are available to all state employees in Missouri. You can use the state's vaccinefinder.org or Local 6's Vaccination Guide to find available vaccinators in your area.
Parson says while there are no statewide mandates, state workers are 'encouraged to practice COVID-19 preventative measures,' like wearing a mask and social distancing.
“As public servants in state government, it is important that we maintain a front-facing presence for those we serve, and it’s time we take this step towards normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri,” Governor Parson said.