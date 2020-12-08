FRANKFORT, KY — The American Medical Association has come out in favor of Gov. Andy Beshear's recent executive order temporarily barring public and private schools from holding in-person classes in an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Beshear's order, which went into effect Nov. 23, requires public and private schools to keep middle and high school students on remote learning through Jan. 4. Elementary schools in counties not in the COVID-19 red zone were allowed to reopen to students on Dec. 7 if they follow the state's Healthy at School guidance, but elementary schools in the red zone must remain on remote learning as well.
A lawsuit filed in November by a Christian private school in Boyle County, Kentucky, and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron claims Beshear's order violates religious private schools' First Amendment right to freedom of religion. U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled in favor of Cameron and the Christian school, but an appellate court overturned his decision — finding that the order is a legal response to a public health emergency and because it was applied neutrally to both secular and religious schools.
In response, Cameron has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in to stop enforcement of the governor's order. Beshear's lawyers on Friday filed a brief in response to that request, and several other parties have filed briefs regarding the case as well.
The latest amicus brief filed regarding the case comes from the AMA — which is the largest association of physicians and medical students in the country — and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The brief says the governor's executive order was "based on sound scientific considerations."
In the court document, the AMA says the recommendation from Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack — who is also a former AMA president and trustee — "based on a high level of expertise and a close study of specific health issues, comes well within acceptable epidemiological practice."
Among other experts, AMA also points to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that states: "Although the AAP strongly advocates for in-person learning for the coming school year, the current widespread circulation of the virus will not permit in person learning to be safely accomplished in many jurisdictions. Ultimately, the decision to re-open schools to in-person learning should be based on the guidance of local and state public health authorities and school administrators."
"While Amici recognize that the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be decided by science alone, they believe that the Court’s understanding of the science should be as accurate as possible. The science indicates that under certain circumstances, such as those described in Dr. Stack’s declaration, temporary school closures in grades K-12 for in-person learning, including closure of religiously oriented schools, may be necessary public health measures," the brief concludes.
Download the document below to read the AMA's brief in full.