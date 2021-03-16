FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Secretary of the Executive Cabinet J. Michael Brown says the state hopes to begin vaccinating prison inmates ages 70 and older against COVID-19 next week. This, as two state prisons in west Kentucky are dealing with major outbreaks of the illness.
Speaking during Gov. Andy Beshear's briefing Tuesday, Brown says the vaccinations will begin, assuming there are no interruptions in the shipment of doses.
According to a chart published to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website, Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville has 30 active cases among staff and 555 among inmates. At the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Fredonia, the department of corrections reports 12 active staff cases and 70 active inmate cases.
Brown says three inmates are currently hospitalized with the illness.
The cabinet secretary says all 14 of Kentucky's state prisons have been enrolled as vaccine distribution points, and they will be targeted to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Brown says the timetable for when those vaccines will be administered will depend on supply availability.