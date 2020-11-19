FRANKFORT, KY — A day after announcing a series of new restrictions aiming to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear reported yet another record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 3,649 new cases across the commonwealth Thursday. "That is the highest that we have ever had. Our top five highest days are all in the last week. This is exponential growth," Beshear said.
The governor also reported 30 additional virus-related deaths, the second highest one-day total reported in the state so far. Beshear said 78 Kentuckians have died because of COVID-19 in just the past three days.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 9.18% Thursday. Beshear said 1,550 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, including 358 in intensive care units and 199 on ventilators.
All but eight of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the red zone because of critical virus incidence rates. The only counties not in the red zone — Ballard, Butler, Allen, Trimble, McCreary, Rockcastle, Clark and Menifee counties — are in the orange zone, meaning they have accelerated incidence rates. No counties are considered to be "on track" for stopping the spread of the virus.
Beshear said the exponential growth in cases is "why we have put these new steps in place that start Friday." Those steps include closing schools to in-person instruction, and restrictions affecting bars and restaurants, theaters and other venue spaces, gyms and other fitness facilities, office-based businesses, and restrictions on private gatherings.
The restriction on private gatherings limits household gatherings to people who live in their household, plus people from one other household — and gatherings are not to exceed eight people.
Families are recommended to refrain from having traditional in-home Thanksgiving celebrations. During his Thursday briefing, Beshear noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend against traveling for Thanksgiving. The CDC's Thanksgiving recommendations also include wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from people who don't live with you, frequent hand washing, and to celebrate virtually, rather than gathering in person. The CDC recommends those who insist on gathering in person to limit the number of guests and hold their celebrations outdoors, among other preventative measures. Click here to read the CDC's Thanksgiving recommendations.
Beshear said the record case numbers seen Thursday will pale in comparison to what the state will experience if people gather for Thanksgiving.
To date, Kentucky has had 148,390 COVID-19 cases, including 1,742 deaths.
Beshear noted that the new cases reported Thursday include 437 kids.
Only the day before, the governor announced the first virus-related death of a student in Kentucky — 15-year-old Alexa Rose Veit of Ballard County. A freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, Alexa tested positive for COVID-19 in October. After being hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Alexa passed away on Nov. 15.
Reflecting on the west Kentucky teen girl's death again Thursday, Beshear said "I wear my mask for Alexa, and I hope you will too."