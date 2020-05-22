CHICAGO, IL -- April 2020 was Illinois' first full month under the state's COVID-19 stay-at-home order. April 2020 is also the month with the largest job loss in state history.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) released data Thursday showing 762,200 jobs in Illinois were lost between mid-March and mid-April. The Illinois Policy Institute says that number is 12.5 times greater than the worst month on record for Illinois.
Illinois' unemployment rate currently sits at more than 24% as of Friday, the Illinois Policy Institute says.
Meanwhile, IDES is notifying 32,483 people who have filed unemployment claims who may have had their information viewed by an outside source due to a system error.
IDES says there was a glitch in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system, which may have led to a single individual unintentionally viewing the information of some claimants.
IDES says their computer records show only one individual may have viewed the information, which may have included names, social security numbers and street addresses. IDES doesn't believe any personal information was, or will be, improperly used.
IDES says they are informing the impacted claimants to maintain full transparency.
IDES says the impacted claimants will have an option to enroll in 12 months of free credit monitoring through Deloitte.
While the state's experiencing a record amount of jobs lost and unemployment claims filed, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Phase 3 of the "Restore Illinois" plan will go into effect next Friday, saying it will allow hundreds to return to work.
Industries part of phase 3 of reopening Illinois' economy include manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will also be allowed. Pritzker says face covering and social distancing are still expected.
For more information on the phases of the "Restore Illinois" plan, click here.
Pritzker says he's working with industry associations and health officials to set strong health compliance standards for businesses preparing to reopen.
He says the state can't continue talking about about going back to work without talking about child care. He says he included child care as an essential businesses in initial stay-at home order, but it primarily impacted essential workers.
While data shows there hasn't been a large COVID-19 transmission within child care settings, there's still a lot health officials don't know about coronavirus. Pritzker says they needs to take cautious approach to reopening child care.
The "Restore Illinois" plan has child care allowed to reopen in phase four. However, Pritzker says child care will be easing into reopening during phase three.
Initially, Pritzker says child care facilities can operate with 10 children or less per classroom for the first 4 weeks they reopen. After the first 4 weeks, child care facilities will be able to expand to larger groups, but still not up to full capacity of what each facility has a license to care for.
Pritzker says outdoor faith services will be allowed in phase three. That includes drive-in services.
Pritzker had a message for those celebrating Ramadan, saying this weekend's celebrations will be different, but it's important to continue celebrating religious occasions. Those celebrations just need to adapt with changing times.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 2,758 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's cumulative total to 105,444. A total of 4,715 people in Illinois have lost their battle with COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 tests have been performed.
As Memorial Day is typically seen as the summer kick-off, Ezike said people cannot celebrate like normal.
"We need to learn how to co-exist with COVID," Ezike said.