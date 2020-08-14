WEST FRANKFORT, IL — A southern Illinois fire department says other departments in the area are lending a helping hand after several firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement shared via Facebook on Friday, the West Frankfort Fire Department says multiple firefighters with the department are in isolation after testing positive for the virus. "Currently, everyone is well and are only experiencing mild symptoms, if any," the statement reads.
The fire department says its remaining firefighters are working hard to respond to fires and other emergencies. To make sure those services are provided, firefighters from other departments in the area are helping out, and West Frankfort Fire is working with local ambulance services to make sure medical calls are covered without any delays.
The fire department says members of the public should still call 911 in an emergency, "and the proper resources will be sent to you."
The firefighters who have tested positive for the virus will return to work once they have recovered and completed their isolation periods.