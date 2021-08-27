BENTON, IL — A Franklin County, Illinois, teen has won a scholarship through the state's final "All In for the Win" drawing.
Benton Consolidated High School junior Jayson Conklin won a $150,000 scholarship as part of the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, WFCN News reports.
Congratuations, Jayson!
He was one of 17 students to win a scholarship in the state's final drawing Friday. The other students hailed from Algonquin, Alton, Aurora, Buffalo Grove, Chicago, Cook County, Douglas County, Hancock County, Joliet, Kendall County, McHenry County and Peoria County. Additionally two students from Lake County and two students from Rockford County won scholarships.
Two winners were drawn for the final $1 million prizes: one person from Bloomington and one from Rolling Meadows.