Southern Illinois nonprofit Arrowleaf is hosting four COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 22 and July 29.
The organization says clinics are open to anyone who wants to be vaccinated. The shots are free, and Arrowleaf says no insurance information is needed.
Here's the list of clinic dates and locations, and information on how to register (you can schedule an appointment online, but Arrowleaf says walk-ins are also welcome):
July 22
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Hardin County Office (HCO) in Elizabethtown
- The clinic will be held indoors in the front lobby.
- Second doses will be scheduled for Aug. 19.
Register Online: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010640
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Pope County Developmental Services (PCDS) in Golconda
- The clinic will be held indoors in the expansion area.
- Second doses will be scheduled for Aug. 19.
- Register Online: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010633
July 29
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Autumn Ridge in Vienna
- The clinic will be held outdoors under the main entrance canopy.
- Second doses will be scheduled for Aug. 26.
- Register Online: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010637
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Alexander County Office (ACO) in Cairo
- The clinic will take place indoors in the front lobby.
- Second doses will be scheduled for Aug. 26.
- Register Online: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010636