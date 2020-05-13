PADUCAH — No one will get to see the Fantastic Fibers art exhibition on display right now at the Yeiser Art Center in person. Lexie Millikan is the center's director and the director of the LowerTown Arts and Music festival, which was postponed this year because of the pandemic.
Organizers of many festivals are hoping they can have their events later in the year. But, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, there are no promises. The LowerTown Arts and Musical Festival would have happened this weekend, but the date was moved to October.
"I think I'm mostly concerned about the people that participate, so the artists, the food vendors, the musicians — I want all of them to be OK," Millikan said.
A good day for anyone in the arts community means a sold out show or a packed festival.
"It's definitely a major loss of revenue, you know, for us and for the community, because the people that come to the festival are spending money at the festival," Millikan said, "But they are also spending money in Paducah, at hotels and restaurants and other shops."
Market House Theater Director Michael Cochran said they won't see a packed house for a long time, but people are at the heart of the arts.
"It's kind of like music. When you're there and the musician's playing, there's the thing of the hearts start beating together as one," Cochran said. "Well, in theater it does the same thing. The audience is right there with it, because it's happening right in front of you."
Market House, like many other arts organizations, doesn't qualify for many small business loans due to their nonprofit status.
"We have all of the things a small business has, and to say that the arts aren't a small business because we are a nonprofit — yes, we do have the ability to get contributions to do that, but we are already starting at a point where we were under-pricing everything we did," he said.
They're relying on the generosity of the communities they've served for years. They can't rely on that business model forever.
In Kentucky, a date has not been set for nonprofits like Market House Theater and the Yeiser Art Center to reopen.