FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,255 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, which the governor said is the lowest number reported on a Tuesday in more than a month.
During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Beshear said the number of counties in the red zone for COVID-19 is down to 63. Additionally, the governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases now stands at 6.58%
The governor reported 27 additional novel coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, and said 935 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, Beshear said he has learned from the White House coronavirus task force that Kentucky will get a 29% increase in doses. The governor said weekly amounts allotted to the state have increased a total of 57% since the Biden administration took office. Beshear said Kentucky is expected to get 87,860 doses next week.
On Tuesday, Beshear announced child care workers are now included in phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan, meaning they can now sign up to receive their shots. Other groups that can currently receive COVID-19 vaccines through the state include residents and employees of long term care facilities, health care workers, first responders, K-12 school employees and any age 70 or older.
The next phase in the state's plan, phase 1C, includes all other essential workers, people ages 60 and older and anyone age 16 or older who has a condition that puts them at high risk for serious illness from the virus as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This graphic shows which professions are considered essential, and which health conditions are considered high risk:
“1C is coming, and it’s coming soon," Beshear said. "We’re excited about that, and we want to get everybody their shot of hope.”
Winter weather including ice, snow and dangerous cold across the commonwealth has led to numerous vaccine clinic closures. Beshear said all of the state's Kroger regional vaccine sites will reopen this week, with the Frankfort site reopening Wednesday, and the Lexington, Bowling Green, and Covington sites reopening Thursday.
However, with ice and snow remaining on many roadways and more snow expected this week, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to continue to use caution if travel cannot be avoided.
"Please be careful. Take your time. Don’t get on the roads unless you absolutely need to," Beshear said. "Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on time."
Beshear also noted that temperatures in the single digits mean there is a danger of frostbite and hypothermia.
The governor thanked National Guard members, state troopers, Kentucky Division of Forestry personnel and others helping amid the dangerous conditions across the state.