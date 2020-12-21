FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,988 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday, as well as 15 newly reported virus-related deaths.
Speaking during a briefing on the pandemic Monday, the governor said Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.64% — down from 8.73% on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky hospitals has also decreased to 1,580 — down from 1,607 on Sunday.
Beshear said 411 Kentuckians are in intensive care units because of the illness, including 231 on ventilators.
The governor said data shows Kentucky's number of new cases per week is declining, and the positivity rate appears to be leveling off. Regarding the seriousness of the pandemic nationwide, Beshear pointed to a Saturday Washington Post report that says every 33 seconds, someone in the United States dies because of the illness the novel coronavirus causes. Beshear noted that the article does include a piece of positive information about Kentucky specifically. The newspaper reports that "In every state but Kentucky, more intensive care unit beds are in use than were in use three months ago."
Before his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear held a separate briefing to announce that multiple long-term care facilities in Kentucky have started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
"Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19," Beshear said during that briefing. "Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations — a modern-day medical miracle — have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19’s burden on our health care system."
Walgreens staff are administering COVID-19 vaccinations in roughly 800 long-term care facilities across Kentucky and 11 other states this week. On Monday, residents of Signature Healthcare of Summerfield and Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, in Louisville, and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville began receiving vaccine doses.
To date, Kentucky has had 244,297 COVID-19 cases, including 2,412 deaths.