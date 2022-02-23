Multiple western Kentucky counties are out of the COVID-19 red zone Wednesday, as case reports continue to decline for the state as a whole.
As of Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports seven Local 6 counties are in the orange zone, including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Marshall and McCracken. That means the COVID-19 incidence rate in those counties has dropped from high transmission to substantial transmission.
Two of our west Kentucky counties, Hickman and Fulton, are in the yellow zone, indicating moderate incidence rates.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said the state expects Kentucky as a whole to drop into the orange and yellow zones by mid-March.
For now, the state's overall incidence rate remains in the red zone, at 45.04 average daily cases per 100,000 people. To leave the red zone, the rate must fall to 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,689 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 25 newly confirmed virus-related deaths. In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths include someone who was just 43 years old. According to KDPH, the new cases reported Wednesday include 696 kids and teens ages 18 and younger.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results came in at 10.8% Wednesday. While that rate is still considered to be high, it is markedly lower than the rates above 30% seen during the omicron surge.
Currently, 1,323 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 254 in intensive care units and 131 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,270,258 known COVID-19 cases, including 13,689 deaths.