O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in Missouri, hospitalizations are starting to increase, too. That's prompting leaders of the state’s largest metropolitan area to require face coverings.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that both the city and St. Louis County will require face coverings when people are out in public.
Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings earlier this week.
Missouri is among several states where confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply since the economy reopened.
The state health department has reported nearly 2,900 newly confirmed cases in the past week, including 376 on Wednesday. The state has seen 21,927 confirmed cases, including 1,017 deaths, since the pandemic began.
The Missouri Hospital Association on Wednesday reported a rise in people being hospitalized, especially in southwestern Missouri and the Kansas City area.
St. Louis Public Radio reports that the mask requirement goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 3. Under the requirement, everyone ages 9 and up will have to wear a mask or other face covering when inside stores and other indoor public spaces, as well as outside in places where social distancing isn't possible.