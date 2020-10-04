(CNN) — Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now," but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.
Barr previously appeared to have no intention of quarantining despite coming in close contact with members of President Donald Trump's inner circle who have tested positive for COVID-19, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Even so, his anticipated return to work would still disregard recommendations by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Barr has received four negative COVID-19 test results since Friday morning, including Sunday, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday.
He anticipates returning to the Department of Justice midweek, according to Kupec.
The CDC recommends a person quarantine at home for 14 days if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to prevent spread of the virus.
Barr was among the guests at Trump's Rose Garden event late last month introducing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the US Supreme Court — the event which is now believed by many White House officials to be a nexus for contagion that led to the positive tests of at least seven attendees, including the President and first lady.
Barr also attended the private reception for Barrett afterwards.