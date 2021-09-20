FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 104,000 COVID-19 cases in August, the largest number of cases in one month since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news briefing on Monday.
The state has continued to report large numbers of cases in September. Over the past three days, the state has had 8,571 new cases. That number includes 2,075 new cases reported Monday, 2,685 reported Sunday and 3,811 reported Saturday.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, those cases include 1,314 children and teens age 18 and younger, including 526 on Monday, 686 on Sunday and 1,002 on Saturday.
Additionally, Beshear said 88 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the past three days, including 17 reported Monday, 23 on Tuesday and 48 on Saturday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 12.18% Monday, and all counties except Carlisle, Livingston and Clinton are in the COVID-19 red zone, reporting high incidence rates. The three counties not in the red zone are in the orange zone, which means the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities.
The virus continues to strain Kentucky hospitals, many of which are dealing with critical staffing shortages. Beshear said Saturday was the worst day so far, with 74 of 96 hospitals reporting critical staffing shortages, or 77%. As of Monday, 63 hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.
As of Monday, 2,254 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 654 in intensive care units and 452 on ventilators because they cannot breathe on their own.
Beshear said 21 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, including seven in pediatric ICUs. The governor said that number doesn't include children being treated in adult ICUs.
When it comes to protecting Kentucky children from COVID-19 while in school, Beshear said the state has streamlined its guidance resources for districts. The guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health provides a layered model with multiple strategies that are meant to be used together to lower the risk of spreading the virus.
Within that guidance, Beshear said schools should strive to have all eligible students, teachers and other staff members vaccinated. The guidance also recommends universal masking indoors, COVID-19 testing should be available for students and staff and schools and local health departments work together.
Beshear notes that the state has also provided new guidance to help school districts implement the test to stay strategy the Kentucky General Assembly passed during the recent special session. That guidance includes details about the type and frequency of testing that should be used and when modified quarantine is appropriate. The test to stay model allows students exposed to COVID-19 to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result each day to attend in-person classes instead of quarantining.
The governor noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend using a test to stay method. However, he said "Studies have shown that when coupled with universal masking, which is a requirement, and other layered prevention strategies are implemented, the risk of spread in schools can be lowered to what we hope is an acceptable level."
He said the CDC is working with school districts to evaluate the effectiveness of test to stay models, and the state's guidance may be modified when those studies are completed and the findings are released.
The streamlined guidance, which can be found on the state's COVID-19 information website, also includes information on the state's K-12 school COVID-19 testing program. Kentucky has contracted with 19 laboratories to offer COVID-19 testing in schools at no cost to schools. The program is available to schools in all counties, but it's up to district administrators to set up the program for their districts. Click here for more details on the school COVID-19 testing program.
Providing an update on vaccinations across the state, Beshear said 70% of Kentuckians age 12 and up have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 2,652,144 people at least partially vaccinated.
”What we’ve learned with the delta variant is this is not enough, but I don’t want that to take away from those that have worked so hard to get 70% of those eligible vaccinated in less than … 10 months, and we really didn’t have all that much until January or February," Beshear said. "So to everybody out there that’s working, good job. We need a lot more, but good job.”
