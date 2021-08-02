MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you're more likely to win the lottery or be struck by lightning than to be hospitalized due to the illness.
Jason Darnall hasn't won the lottery, been struck by lightning or been hospitalized due to COVID-19 after receiving his vaccine. Instead, Darnell says he recovered from a COVID-19 infection in July just a week after showing symptoms.
Darnall runs four days a week for roughly 50 miles. He's run in several marathons, including in Chicago, Berlin and Australia. He's run on every continent in the world.
He writes down each mile run in a logbook. At least once it week he runs about 13 miles before heading into work. For one week in July, he didn't log any miles.
"I woke up, and I was feeling pretty much OK, but I could tell that something was just a little bit off," he said. "I went out and ran a normal run, no real issues, and in less than 24 hours later I could not walk to the bathroom."
In the following days, his primary physician confirmed a positive COVID-19 infection. His was considered a breakthrough case.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26 with hospitalization or death. Of that total, 6,239 were hospitalized and 1,263 died. At that time, more than 163 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated. That means less than 0.004% of fully vaccinated people had a breakthrough case that led to hospitalization, and less than 0.001% of fully vaccinated people died from a breakthrough COVID-19 case.
Dr. Kyle Turnbo with Healthworks Medical in west Kentucky says vaccines are working as designed.
"In general, people who have been vaccinated get a much less severe case. Now, that's not true for everyone. There's no absolute in any of this," Turnbo said. "But by far and away, the people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick enough to be hospitalized."
CDC data shows deaths in the U.S. have plummeted from a peak of more than 3,000 deaths a day to about 300 a day due to the vaccine. Because 99.99% of vaccinated people survive COVID-19, experts say COVID-19-related deaths could be closer to zero.
Darnall said he went back to running a week after he started experiencing symptoms.
"It was amazing to me how fast I went downhill, but at the same time, it was amazing kind of how fast I recovered," he said. "Personally, I attribute that to the vaccine."
Darnall is the county attorney in Marshall County. The county is currently in the COVID-19 red zone. This means there are 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people. Other red zone counties in the Local 6 area as of Monday include McCracken, Graves and Calloway. The state is in the red zone as a whole, with an overall incidence rate of 29.64 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Kentucky health officials are recommending more people in the county get vaccinated. They're also asking people to consider postponing large public events. They also are asking medically vulnerable people to avoid social activities with unvaccinated people.