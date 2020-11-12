BALLARD COUNTY, KY — About a-year-and-a-half ago it was announced that several new Asian carp related businesses were coming to the Ballard County Industrial Park. Now, progress is finally being made on two of those businesses.
Asian Carp processor Two Rivers Fisheries is almost finished with its expansion. Once the expansion is complete, the business will be able to process more Asian carp.
"We will process 200,000 pounds of fish per day," says Two Rivers Fisheries owner Angie Yu.
Yu says the company will be able to process Asian carp into different products.
"We have got export market, we have frozen fish, and also we have developed a fresh fish market domestically," says Yu.
Novaland group will be the new Asian carp processor at the industrial park. Novaland will share a building with Two Rivers Fisheries and produce fish meal. The finished product of the fish meal will be a powdered substance that will be used in pet foods.
Two Rivers Fisheries and Novaland are a part of a bigger project at the industrial park. At least six other Asian carp related businesses have bought property at the industrial park, but haven't been able to begin building yet because of COVID-19. Once they do open, 100 to 150 new jobs are expected to be created. The expansion of Two Rivers Fisheries and Novaland alone should create 10 to 20 new jobs sometime in 2021.
"We need to create a lot of jobs to process the fish and also the fish meal line, we need workers and technicians too," says Yu.
Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper says he and other local leaders have worked hard to get jobs like these into his county.
"We're seeing a lot of activity, a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz in the community, and it's not just our community it's actually regional," says Cooper.
"It's pretty neat to see how everybody works together and how there is such a strong partnership. There is definitely an industrial hub in Wickliffe for sure," says Cooper.
Jackson Purchase Energy recently installed power lines at the industrial park, and Cooper says water and gas lines will be installed in the coming weeks.
Two Rivers Fisheries and Novaland hope to be up and running alongside one another in early 2021. The other new Asian carp companies are Chinese owned, and will have to wait until COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted to begin building their facilities.