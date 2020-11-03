BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools will move to all-virtual instruction for the next three days because of COVID-19 concerns, the school district announced Tuesday evening.
In a news release, Ballard County Schools spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the decision was made because of newly quarantined staff members. Ballard County students will learn from home from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.
Starting Wednesday, students at all grade levels will need log on to their Chromebooks for instruction, Thomas said.
Parents and guardians are advised to be on the lookout for Infinite Campus emails and calls. Thomas said those communications will provide more information about meals and other important details.