BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools on Tuesday released its "Back-to-School Plan" for COVID-19 precautions as students and staff soon head into the 2021-2022 school year.
Masks will be optional for students and staff members inside schools, but masks will be required on school buses for all students as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district says "respiratory hygiene practices" — covering coughs and sneezes — will be taught and emphasized to students and staff.
The plan was released the same day the CDC announced new recommendations that communities encourage all teachers, staff, students and school visitors wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated. On Monday, the state of Kentucky made similar recommendations. Gov. Andy Beshear did not issue a mask mandate for schools, but announced the state's "K-12 Return to School Guidance," which includes:
- School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor settings.
- Districts should require all students under age 12 to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor settings.
- Districts that want to optimize safety and minimize the risk of disruption of academic and athletic activities should require all students and adults to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated.
Ballard County's plan says schools will "make every attempt" to create room for three feet of social distancing among students "when possible."
"Every possible attempt will be made at the school to reduce congestion in the classroom and in common areas," the plan says, adding that school buildings may also limit visitors.
The plan says schools will have hand sanitizing stations in all classrooms and in high-traffic areas, and schools will encourage good hand hygiene. Schools will also clean and disinfect surfaces frequently, and the plan says daily cleaning and disinfection measures will follow Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidance.
When it comes to handling any COVID-19 cases that may crop up in schools, the district's plan has this to say:
"If a student or staff member displays at least one symptom as determined by our school nurse (fever, chills, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, new cough, new loss of taste or smell or gastrointestinal symptoms), the student or staff member must be isolated immediately. Parents will be called to pick up the student. Staff members will leave immediately. Those individuals or parent/guardians of those individuals with symptoms will be encouraged to notify the health department or their health care provider for further guidance and possible testing for COVID-19."
Students and staff who have COVID-19 will be isolated, and will have to follow either a 10-day quarantine since the date of exposure or or a seven-day quarantine after exposure with a negative COVID-19 test on or after the fifth day after exposure. Schools will also work with the Purchase District Health Department for contact tracing efforts.
Those who've been vaccinated won't have to quarantine after exposure unless they're showing symptoms of the illness.
The district says a virtual learning option will be available "for our highest-medical needs students," that families will be able to apply for at each school building.
Ballard County Schools warns that be plan could change at any time, if community health data changes or federal and state requirements change.
Download the document below to read the Ballard County Schools Back-to-School Plan for 2021-22.