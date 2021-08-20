PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital released a joint statement Friday with an "urgent plea" to the community, asking everyone to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Last week, leaders from both hospitals and other doctors who serve the Paducah area held a live virtual meeting to share how COVID-19 and the delta variant are impacting their facilities. Hospitals have seen a dramatic increase in cases. Meanwhile, they aren't fully staffed or fully equipped to deal with the large increase in patients.
Friday, the hospitals are pleading with members of the community to wear masks in public places, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid large gatherings, in a statement saying those steps are "more important than ever."
“Today, we are at a near all-time high for COVID-19 inpatients, with 41 positive patients in the hospital. Our previous high for COVID-19 patients was 43. We are rapidly approaching critical care capacity and we need our community’s help to stop the spread so we can continue caring for all the patients who come to us,” writes Dr. Jenny Franke, the chief clinical officer for Mercy Health – Kentucky.
Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah's chief medical officer, writes: “Baptist Health Paducah is reaching a significant stage in its fight against COVID-19. Testing, numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitalizations are at all-time highs. Now, more than ever, we need the public’s help with masking, distancing and most importantly, getting vaccinated. Bed capacity, in particular our ICU bed capacity, has almost reached its limit. Hospitals across the state and nation are strained, but we are diligently working every day to be able to provide care to our community. Please support our doctors, nurses and the entire medical community, in the coming weeks.”
The hospitals are also warning that they're seeing a trend towards younger COVID-19 patients, and they ask anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get their COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.
"In addition to the increase in COVID positivity and need for hospitalization at Lourdes Hospital, we are also seeing a trend towards younger and healthier individuals in the hospital," Franke writes. "Given the increase in transmissibility of the Delta variant, we encourage all who are not vaccinated to consult with their personal health care provider or reach out to the health department or CDC website for further information and education. The vast majority of COVID positive individuals requiring hospitalization or dying from COVID related illness are unvaccinated.”