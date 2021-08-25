PADUCAH — Earlier this month you might have seen a Facebook post making the rounds from a local doctor. Dr. Keith Kelly is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Baptist Health Paducah. He's on the front lines of this pandemic, in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 patients.
Right now, this is the reality he's seeing: the ICU at Baptist is mostly full, three-fourths of those patients are COVID-19 cases, and most are unvaccinated.
About half are so sick that they're on a ventilator or additional machinery. And if they recover, he says it is taking patients months and months to get there.
"Eventually, I've seen a few who are several months out, and they've finally gotten better," Kelly tells Local 6. "They're extraordinarily grateful. They're very happy. And to a T they say they would not wish this on anybody. And they all wish they had gotten a vaccine."
As for the vaccine, here's what Kelly has to say about your choice to skip it:
From his Facebook post: "If you get critically ill, I will do everything I can for you, but it might not be enough. The reality is that the drugs and treatments we have to fight COVID are often not enough to prevent death. The best prevention tool we have is the vaccine, and the vaccine will only help before you contract the disease."