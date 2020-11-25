PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is suspending visitation starting Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, to protect patients and staff from the novel coronavirus.
The hospital says visitation will not be allowed for: All patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or not yet ruled out for COVID-19, emergency department patients, inpatients and/or critical care patients, surgery and/or cardiac catheterization lab patients, outpatient diagnostic and screening procedures, and outpatient oncology treatment settings and radiation therapy.
Visitors will also not be allowed at Baptist Health Medical Group locations, with exceptions allowing a single caregiver for dependent patients, children under 18 and end-of-life patients.
There will be some limited exceptions to the no-visitor policy, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday. Patients will be allowed one healthy visitor or companion for:
- Dependent patients and patients under age 18 (the visitor must be a parent or guardian).
- Maternity/labor and delivery: One support person may accompany the mother to labor and delivery and their postpartum room.
- Neonatal intensive care: The mother and a support person (two bracelet holders) will be allowed.
- Hospice or end-of-life patients will be allowed one or two family members 24/7.
- Clergy will be alowed for end-of-life/hospice patients.
Those who fall under those exceptions will be screened before they visit, including having their temperatures taken. The hospital says all visitors must wear a mask.
The hospital says visitors can wait in their car and use Skype, other video chat services and phone calls to the patient’s personal devices. Those aternative ways for families and patients to communicate will be facilitated by the staff and physicians.
For more information on COVID-19 protocols in the Baptist Health system, visit baptisthealth.com.