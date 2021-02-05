PADUCAH — The second of two regional COVID-19 vaccination centers in Paducah will begin scheduling appointments next week.
Baptist Health Paducah's vaccine registration website — ScheduleYourVaccine.com — will go online Monday morning, the hospital said in a news release. The hospital says it will only be scheduling appointments online, and people who call the hospital will be referred to use the website. The hospital says its switchboard operators don't have access to vaccine scheduling. It also warns that people trying to call to make appointments could cause problems for other patients who are trying to reach the hospital for urgent medical reasons. The hospital does say it is "currently evaluating other options for scheduling."
If you visit the scheduling website as of Friday or over this weekend, you will see a message saying there are no appointments currently available. That will change when the site opens to appointments on Monday.
The regional vaccine site at the hospital will begin vaccinating Kentucky residents ages 70 and older on Wednesday, Feb. 10, in its education meeting rooms, which are at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near the outpatient lab and imaging. People with vaccine appointments will have to enter the first floor of the atrium to be screened. Additionally, while it may seem like a good idea to arrive early for the appointment, there really is such a thing as being too early in this instance. The hospital says people who arrive more than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment will be asked to wait in their cars, to promote social distancing.
“Baptist Health recognizes how vitally important these vaccines are, especially for those age 70 and older,” Baptist Health President Chris Roty said in a statement included in Friday's news release. “We will administer the vaccinations as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Please be patient as the demand for vaccine greatly exceeds the current supply."
Roty said Baptist Health expects that it could take "several months" before the site can start vaccinating people in Kentucky's 1C phase.
"This is just the beginning of our vaccination efforts, and more appointments will be made available as we continue to get shipments of vaccine," Roty says.
The other regional COVID-19 vaccine center in Paducah is the Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion. As of Thursday, Mercy Health had already filled all its appointment slots for the next three weeks, with 1,500 people booked for their first doses.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a third regional vaccine site in the Local 6 area. Murray State University's CFSB Center will begin administering vaccine doses by appointment only on Feb. 10.
