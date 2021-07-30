PADUCAH — Starting Friday, Baptist Health Paducah is suspending visitation in the emergency department, with limited exceptions.
Baptist Health Paducah announced the change Friday in a news release explaining that the hospital has seen "a steady increase" in COVID-19 patients going to the emergency department for care.
“This is a difficult but necessary step to help deal with this situation,” said Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their loved ones, but we must keep patient and staff safety our top priority. We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation.”
The news release also says no visitors under age 16 are allowed, and visitation is not allowed for:
- Outpatient diagnostic and screening procedures.
- Outpatient oncology treatment settings and radiation therapy.
- Baptist Health Medical Group locations, with exceptions for dependent patients and children under 18.
The hospital says it is allowing limited visitors for the following situations:
- Inpatient individuals who are not in intensive care — Two visitors are allowed from 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- ICU patients — Two visitors are allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Surgery patients — One visitor can accompany the patient.
- Pediatric surgery patients — Patients under age 18 can be accompanied by two visitors.
- End-of-life for non-COVID/hospice patients — Two family members can be there 24/7.
- Labor and delivery — Two support individuals can accompany the patient to labor and delivery.
- Postpartum — One support person can accompany the mother to postpartum.
- Nursery and neonatal ICU — The mother can be accompanied by one support person.
All visitors must wear masks when they enter the hospital. Baptist Health Paducah says masks will be provided to visitors who arrive without them.