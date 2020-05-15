PADUCAH -- Baptist Health Paducah announced modifications to their visitor restrictions to allow most patients to have one visitor starting Monday, May 18.
The hospital says patients allowed the one visitor include:
- Surgical patients
- Critical care as determined by administration and clinical house supervisor
- Maternity Services
- One spouse/partner may be in Labor & Delivery and the postpartum unit with expectant mother.
- Emergency Department
- Provider will request the one visitor for patient assessment or will agree visitor may be in the room with the patient.
- Inpatients - those admitted or currently in a hospital
- Visiting hours are seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Baptist Health Paducah says they will make exceptions for the NICU and end-of-life patients.
No visitors under age 16 will be allowed and the hospital encourages continuing to utilize technology to communicate with patients.
Visitors will be allowed to stay for two hours maximum per visit.
Any visitor must wear a mask and go through a COVID-19 screening.
The hospital says they are not allowing visitors Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center due to infection rates of oncology patients.