PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says the first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for May 17 with be the hospital's last.
The hospital has been administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine since Dec. 23. So far, Baptist Health says 14,150 people have been vaccinated there. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the hospital on May 17, visit ScheduleYourVaccine.com. People with vaccine appointments will enter at the first floor of the hospital's Larry Barton Atrium.
The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone age 18 and older, and those who get their first dose at the hospital will need to return for their second shot 28 days later.
While this will be the last vaccine clinic at Baptist Health Paducah, vaccinations will still be available at other locations in Paducah.
The hospital notes that the Purchase District Health Department will offer vaccinations at the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center at 916 Kentucky Ave. on these dates:
— Beginning May 10, a walk-in Moderna clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
— On May 11, an after-hours walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
— Beginning May 14, a drive-through Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, in the back parking lot.
— May 19, an after-hours walk-in Moderna clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A walk-in vaccination clinic is also available at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Walmart and Sam's Club offer COVID-19 vaccinations at all pharmacy locations.
Those are just a few of the places offering vaccines in the Local 6 area. To find more locations near you, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide.