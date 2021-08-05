PADUCAH — All Baptist Health system employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, the health care company announced Thursday.
Baptist Health has hospitals, care centers, doctors' offices and other health care facilities in Kentucky and Indiana, including Baptist Health Paducah and other facilities in west Kentucky. The decision to require vaccination was announced Tuesday. Now, the company is laying out the details of that mandate.
In a news release, Baptist Health says employees and providers who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons as specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or for religious reasons can apply for an exemption by Aug. 30. Those who get an approved exemption must submit to periodic COVID-19 testing.
Employees getting one of the two-shot vaccines — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines — must get their first dose by Sept. 15. Baptist Health says that's necessary because the doses must be spaced 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine or 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine. Employees can also choose to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. New employees with start dates of Sept. 13 or later who are not vaccinated will be required to get their first dose within one week of the date they are hired.
The decision to require vaccinations comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, largely among unvaccinated individuals. The increase is spurred on by the delta variant, which is even more contagious than previous variants.
Baptist Health says its nine hospitals have seen confirmed COVID-19 inpatient cases rise steadily over the past month, 83% of which are unvaccinated individuals. In some cases, Baptist Health says the numbers are "reaching near-peak levels from the pandemic’s height."
The health care system says requiring vaccinations will also help maintain staffing levels, because OSHA requires unvaccinated health care workers to stay home if exposed to COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms.
The requirement includes staff members, contractors, independent licensed health care providers, students, vendors and anyone else working in a Baptist Health facility.
During a briefing on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear commended Baptist Health and other health care systems in Kentucky that have chosen to require vaccinations.
“We have an opportunity for more prosperity, more potential than ever before in my lifetime. We can have the Kentucky that we have always dreamed of. We have that potential at our fingertips,” Beshear said. “But if we are truly going to realize that opportunity, we must win our war against COVID. If we are going to defeat and not just delay COVID-19, there is one and only one answer. That answer is vaccinations. So each decision that we make has to gauge the impact on getting the unvaccinated to take that shot.”
Other Kentucky health care systems Beshear said have pledged to require COVID-19 vaccination among employees include Appalachian Regional Healthcare, CHI Saint Joseph Health, King’s Daughters Health System, Med Center Health, Norton Healthcare, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Claire Healthcare, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UK Healthcare and UofL Health.