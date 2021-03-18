PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is getting more than $1 million from the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December.
The money, which was distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration, can be used to cover operational, personnel and sanitizing costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, the airport's executive director says this funding will help, because revenue is down due to the pandemic.
"These grant funds will enable us to continue to operate as we suffer significant losses from parking, fuel sales, passenger and concession revenue,” Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said in the statement.
The total funding — which is $1,009,959 — includes $3,851 specifically to support airport business partners, such as Hertz, Enterprise and Mid-America Pepsi.
"The $3,851 will be divided among our rental car companies and the vending company that we utilize." Rouleau said. "We are honored to receive these funds and pass them along with our airport partners who have, like us, been walloped by lower than normal passenger numbers over the last year."