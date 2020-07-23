PADUCAH — A downtown Paducah business that closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 is back open.
Barrel and Bond closed its doors last week after an employee tested positive for the virus.
All of the other employees have been tested, and Barrel and Bond says their results came back negative. The bar has also been sanitized.
Because of those steps, the bar reopened Thursday night.
The owners remind customers that they must wear masks to enter the bar. All guests must wear masks when not seated at a table.
Barrel and Bond says the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 remains symptom free.