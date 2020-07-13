FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced 272 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday, saying he expects a higher number on Tuesday.
Those cases include 11 children age 5 or younger, Beshear said. The governor said Kentucky continues to see case increases in that age group.
Beshear also announced four new deaths connected to the illness — including four people from Fayette County and one from Warren County.
To date, Kentucky has reported 19,653 positive COVID-19 test results, including 629 people who have died after catching the disease.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said if 80% of Kentuckians wear masks consistently while in public, the state can get the virus under control, and the sooner people can return to normal activities.
"It’s a small price to pay, it’s a simple act of human kindness and it’s medically necessary at this time in human history," Stack said.
During his daily briefing Monday, the governor said there were 277 new cases. But, in a news release sent later in the afternoon, the governor's office said there were actually 272 new cases Monday. That number is also reflected the Kentucky Department for Public Health's COVID-19 Daily Summary for Monday. This story has been updated to reflect that change. To see Monday's Public Health Summary, download the document below.