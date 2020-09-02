FRANKFORT, KY — "Today, its a tough report all around," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday.
The governor said 816 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Kentucky Wednesday, including 116 individuals ages 18 and younger.
Beshear said 18 new deaths were reported Wednesday, meaning 36 deaths have been reported over the past three days.
"That happens when we have the number of cases that we have in Kentucky," Beshear said. The governor said while the state's positivity rate is dropping — coming in at 4.71% Wednesday — large numbers of cases mean more deaths from the virus are likely.
The cases among school-age children reported Wednesday include a kid in Marshall County and a kid in Graves County. Beshear said contact tracers in those counties and others in which new cases have been reported among children "need to be jumping on this." Beshear noted that a large number of kids in Kentucky are taken care of by their grandparents. Because older adults are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Beshear said that's yet another reason its important to stop the spread of COVID-19 among kids.
READ: Kentucky's K-12 School Public Health Report
Regarding the deaths reported Wednesday, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to do what they can to show support for those who have lost loved ones because of the illness. He encouraged Kentuckians to again light green porch lights in honor of those who have died, and “if you know the families, lend a helping hand.”
The 18 deaths reported include an 82-year-old man from Ballard County and an 87-year-old woman from Christian County.
Beshear again encouraged Kentuckians to "mask up," wearing facial coverings while in public places.
To date, Kentucky has had 49,991 COVID-19 cases, including 966 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 10,463 confirmed recovered cases.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's nine-page COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 2.