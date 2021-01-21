The governors and lieutenant governors of Kentucky and Illinois have joined a bipartisan group of leaders from five other states urging members of the public to have a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19, once vaccines are available to them.
In addition to Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Illinois' Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, participants in a video message encouraging everyone to make a plan to be vaccinated include the governors and lieutenant governors of Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The group of state leaders said they're doing everything they can to distribute the vaccine quickly in their states, but stress that it's going to take a while to vaccinate everyone.
"Vaccinating millions of people in a matter of months will be difficult and will take time, but I know we're all up to the task. We all have a roll to play to ensure that we can end this pandemic once and for all," Prizker said in the video,
Beshear said: "Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines have begun to be distributed to people across the region, and everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine when given the opportunity."
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s.