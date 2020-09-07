FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 291 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, and no new virus-related deaths were reported. The governor cautioned that the numbers reported Monday are low because of the Labor Day holiday.
"I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend," Beshear said in a statement. "We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here."
The new cases reported Monday include 52 people ages 18 and younger, a news release from the governor's office says. Seven of those children are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Monday is a 1-month-old baby.
To date, Kentucky has had 53,064 COVID-19 cases, including 996 deaths. For Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 4.34%.
In Monday's news release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack again encouraged Kentuckians limit crowd sizes for social gatherings to 10 people or less, wear facial coverings in public places and to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.
The news release notes that an Aug. 30 report from the White House identified 14 "red" counties in Kentucky, meaning those counties had the highest number of new cases. Those counties include Warren, Christian, Scott, Calloway, Knox, Green, Logan, Rowan, Todd, Russell, Simpson and Carroll.
Stack said, when thinking about "red" counties, Kentuckians should think of the state's remaining 106 counties as "smoldering."
"Just because we don’t live, work or visit a red county doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. All it takes is one event that brings a lot of people together to cause an outbreak and become a 'red' county," Stack said. "COVID-19 has a spectrum of impacts ranging from the inconvenience of quarantine to more severe consequences such as prolonged illness for many, hospitalization for some and death for the most vulnerable."
The White House report Stack referred to also named Bowling Green, Murray, Campbellsville and Clarksville as Kentucky metro areas in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases.
Click the document below to read the full, nine-page report from the White House.