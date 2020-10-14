FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new one-day high for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, not including the Oct. 7 report that included a large backlog of reports from Fayette County.
On Oct. 7, 2,398 cases were reported, but that number included 1,472 older cases from Fayette County, which the county's health department had not reported to the state.
The governor reported 1,346 new cases Wednesday, Oct. 14. Beshear emphasized that Wednesday's number doesn't include any backlogged cases — saying they are all recent positive test results.
Beshear said 171 of Wednesday's cases are teens and kids ages 18 and younger.
The state has reported record-high weekly case numbers for three weeks in a row. The governor said the number of Kentuckians in hospitals and intensive care units has increased as well, with 711 Kentucky residents hospitalized Wednesday, up from 704 in hospitals just the day before. Beshear said 185 people are in ICUs Wednesday — up from 170 on Tuesday — and 113 are on ventilators, up from 90 on ventilators on Tuesday.
Beshear also reported seven new virus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 83,013 COVID-19 cases, including 1,276 deaths.
Beshear said Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.72% Wednesday.