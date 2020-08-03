FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday. The governor says the state's case numbers have slowed since the statewide mask mandate went into effect on July 10.
"July was the toughest month that Kentucky has experienced in terms of cases," Beshear says, noting that last week was the toughest week.
However, the governor says there are still reasons to be hopeful and optimistic, saying that the state's numbers show the mask mandate has slowed the growth of cases. A graph presented during Beshear's briefing shows an increase in cases beginning in June that grew steeper through the third week of July, with a 52% increase in cases the week of July 13-19. However, the graph shows that growth slowing from the week of July 20-26 and the week of July 27-Aug. 2.
Beshear says the steep incline was expected to continue if the state took no steps to intervene, but that cases have begun to level off with that mandate in place — showing a 4% increase for July 20-26 and 5% for July 27-Aug. 2.
The governor also notes that the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 5.18% on Monday, which Beshear says is a significant increase from the previous week.
Among the 323 new cases reported Monday, Beshear says 12 are children ages 5 and under. The governor says two of those children are 2 months old.
The governor also reports two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday — a 99-year-old man from Calloway County and a 75-year-old man from Floyd County. Including the death reported Monday, Calloway County has had four coronavirus-related deaths. "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family," the Calloway County Health Department said in a statement about the man's death.
Beshear says Kentucky is expected to have a tough month ahead in terms of lives lost because of the sharp increase in cases the state saw in July.
To date, Kentucky has had 31,508 total cases, including 744 deaths. Beshear says at least 8,335 cases are confirmed to have recovered from the illness. Among the state's active cases, Beshear says 612 are currently hospitalized, and 136 are in intensive care units.