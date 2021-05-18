LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentucky’s students Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shots, saying their help is crucial to “overcome a challenge that we adults can’t do on our own.”
The Democratic governor visited a Lexington high school to promote the vaccinations. He referred to the vaccine as “the key to having a fully normal school year in the fall.”
Beshear reassured students at Lafayette High School who were preparing to receive the vaccine. He told them: “It’s just a shot, right?” He stressed the vaccine’s effectiveness in a message aimed at students and parents.
"These vaccines have proven more effective than we ever could have imagined,” he said.
The governor reported Monday that more than 6,300 Kentucky kids ages 12 to 15 had received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since becoming eligible for the shots.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved in the United States for kids as young as 12. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.