FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,250 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday, as well as 27 new virus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 11.55% Tuesday, which the governor said is the second lowest number the state has reported since Jan. 5. While Beshear said that rate is still much higher than desired, it's good that the number didn't continue to escalate after it reached the 12% range in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, 1,633 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 442 in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators.
Regarding the 27 new deaths reported Tuesday, Beshear said "We're averaging far too many each and every day."
To date, state health officials have recorded 330,907 total COVID-19 cases, including 3,194 coronavirus-related deaths.
Beshear encouraged the public to "do that right thing" by following federal and state guidelines to prevent the virus, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing when around people they don't live with.
"Now is probably the only time in my lifetime where every Kentuckian has an opportunity to be a hero to those around us. Also the only time in my lifetime that folks, merely by not thinking of other people, can cause them real harm without having to see it and to feel it," Beshear said.
Regarding previous and current COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky, Beshear said recent survey indicated public support for those measures. Beshear said a report from the a recent 50 state COVID-19 survey that found 86% if Kentuckians surveyed support asking people to stay at home and avoid gathering in groups, 78% support limiting restaurants to carryout only and 73% support prohibiting K-12 schools from teaching in person. Download the document below this story to read that report.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, Beshear said Kentucky's slow rollout of vaccine doses is because of low supply — an issue states across the nation are facing. For perspective, Beshear said 82,212 vaccinations were administered across Kentucky last week, but the state will only receive 56,175 new doses next week. Beshear said the state on Tuesday formally asked the federal government's Operation Warp Speed to double the amount of vaccine Kentucky gets each week.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he's confident Kentucky is capable of vaccinating 200,000 to 250,000 each week if not more if it had enough doses to do so.