FRANKFORT, KY — During a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear called on state legislators to include federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for continued COVID-19 mitigation.
Beshear said his office's budget recommendation calls for continuing to use $160 million to $170 million in ARPA funding for mitigation efforts. "I think the Senate version has zero dollars going toward continued COVID mitigation," Beshear said. "I'm not sure I recall exactly what the House has."
The governor said without that funding, the state will lose a number of programs being utilized to keep the virus at bay. "Remember, we're learning to live with it," Beshear said of COVID-19. "It's not disappearing."
Beshear said without that funding, the following will end on June 30:
- The COVID-19 test to stay program for students in kindergarten through 12th-grade.
- The Community Antibody Administration Center program, which was mandated during the 2021 special legislative session.
- Community-based COVID-19 testing through Gravity Diagnostics and the University of Kentucky.
Beshear also said COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities will end or enter a wind down as funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention run out.
Additionally, the governor said the state's ability to support the 90-day personal protective equipment emergency supply and necessary warehouse storage space will be uncertain if ARPA funds aren't allocated. The governor's office says a pre-paid lease for that space is set to expire, and it must be renewed starting July 1, 2023.
The governor on Monday also voiced criticism of Senate Joint Resolution 150. Beshear said the resolution, which the legislature completed last week, will cause Kentuckians in need because of the pandemic to lose out on extra food stamp benefits.
RELATED: Beshear says measure would cost Kentucky millions in food aid