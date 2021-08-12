FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases.
A refusal to comply would ignore recommendations from public health officials, his executive order and an emergency regulation approved Thursday by the Kentucky Board of Education, he says.
WATCH: Kentucky Board of Education approves 270-day mask mandate
“Every school system, you need to be following this,” the governor said at a news conference. “Those that are trying to find a way out, just remember you’re facing the same COVID as everybody else.”
Of the KBE emergency regulation requiring masks, Behear said "they stood up for the safety of kids."
Kentucky is experiencing a rapid rise in statewide daily cases, surging from about 200 a month ago to nearly 3,000 on Wednesday.
Thursday, Kentucky had 2,713 new COVID-19 cases, 606 of which are teens and kids age 18 and younger.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reported six additional virus-related deaths Thursday.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate is 11.57%.
Across Kentucky, 1,371 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 357 in intensive care units and 169 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 508,310 COVID-19 cases, including 7,414 deaths.
