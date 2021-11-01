FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging eligible Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 booster shots to prevent the immunity they gained through the initial vaccine series from waning.
Beshear said data shows between 20% and 25% of all COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are vaccinated people as of October, compared to just 5% in May.
Unvaccinated people continue to make up a large majority of hospitalized COVID-19 case in Kentucky, but that number has decreased. Unvaccinated individuals made up more than 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations for many weeks, but Beshear said that figure has now dipped to 84% as of October. Beshear attributed the increase in cases and hospitalizations among vaccinated individuals in part to the delta variant, but also to the amount of time that has passed since the initial vaccine courses were first administered.
The governor said the waning immunity from the initial series of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should not discourage people from getting vaccinated.
“The vaccines work. It’s just you need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work at the level that we need them to," Beshear said.
Waning immunity from vaccines is an issue that is not limited to COVID-19. It's why children get booster shots for conditions like hepatitis A and B; measles, mumps and rubella; and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
“If you qualify for a booster, and 80% to 90% of us do … go out and get your booster. Schedule it as soon as you can," Beshear said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are eligible for a vaccine booster include:
- Anyone age 18 or older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial vaccine dose.
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines can receive a booster at least six months after their second dose if:
- They are 65 or older.
- They are 18 or older and live in a long-term care facility.
- They are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition.
- They are 18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting.
Workers are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 if they frequently have to interact with people from outside their own household who may be unvaccinated.
“Folks, that is most of us. That is the vast majority of us," Beshear said. "So my message to you is: Go get a booster. It’s going to help us defeat this thing. It's going to help us get back to a real normal.”
Latest COVID-19 report
Kentucky reported 2,220 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, as well as 48 virus-related deaths, Beshear said.
Beshear said Monday's report includes 568 new cases and 26 deaths. Sunday, the state had 711 new cases and 12 deaths. Saturday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 941 new cases and 10 deaths.
The state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 5.03%, up slightly from Sunday's rate of 4.98%
Currently, 772 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 249 in intensive care units and 138 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 745,353 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,814 deaths.