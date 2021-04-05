FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's 12-week streak of declining COVID-19 cases has ended, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
The governor said Kentucky saw 4,377 new cases last week, up from 4,196 the week before. Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has also plateaued, the governor said, with percentages remaining the same for about the past three weeks.
Kentucky expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and up on Monday, and Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated to help prevent a possible escalation in cases. He also emphasized the continued importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing as vaccination efforts continue.
So far, the governor said about 42% or 43% of Kentucky adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Including people ages 16 and 17, the percentage is about 41%.
"We really need you to get the vaccine, and right now if you're 16 and up you can probably get it this week," Beshear said.
Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack each noted that vaccination has been shown to help prevent serious illness and death, including from virus variants.
The governor also noted that becoming fully vaccinated — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is achieved two weeks after a person receives their final dose — also allows people to do more things that the pandemic has otherwise prevented. The CDC has said fully vaccinated individuals can gather with others who are also vaccinated and can travel domestically.
Because Sunday marked the Easter holiday, Beshear provided COVID-19 case reports for both Sunday and Monday on April 5.
Sunday, the state had 299 new cases, and 14 additional virus-related deaths. Those lives lost include five reported by health departments and nine reported through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death. The state's positivity rate was 2.89%.
Beshear said Monday's report was likely affected by lab closures over the holiday weekend.
Monday, the state had 110 new cases, as well as eight additional virus-related deaths. Four of those deaths were reported by health departments and four were reported through the audit. The governor noted that Kentucky had only one new case from a long-term care facility resident, as well as three new cases among staff members of those facilities. Beshear said the high rate of vaccination among long-term care residents has drastically lowered the numbers of new cases coming from those facilities.
The state's positivity rate is 2.9% as of Monday.
To date, Kentucky has had 429,511 COVID-19 cases, including 6,171 deaths.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.
Click here to view the state's list of vaccine locations that have open appointments.