FRANKFORT, KY — Starting May 28, all events in Kentucky involving fewer than 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Beshear said that change applies to indoor and outdoor events or settings, including retailers, salons, restaurants, theaters, gyms, weddings, memorials and other places serving 1,000 people or fewer.
Also on May 28, events involving more than 1,000 people will be able to serve up to 60% of their usual capacity.
Currently, events in Kentucky involving more than 1,000 people in one space are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and those involving fewer than 1,000 can operate at 60% capacity.
Beshear also said that, starting immediately, businesses that include small groups of fully vaccinated people, such as office settings, can gather indoors without masks. This is also the case for private gatherings, Beshear said. But, the governor emphasized that 100% of the people involved must be fully vaccinated, meaning 14 days have passed since their final vaccine dose.
The governor said 1,855,111 Kentuckians have received their first vaccine dose so far, after accounting for Kentuckians who were vaccinated in other states and people from other states who got vaccinated in Kentucky.
That means the state is 644,889 doses away from the governor's 2.5 million vaccination challenge. When that goal is reached, Beshear has said he plans to end the curfew for bars and restaurants and completely lift capacity limits and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 people or fewer.
Kentucky has 655 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Beshear said, as well as six additional virus-related deaths. Those deaths include five reported to the state by local health departments and one uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.51%.
To date, Kentucky has had 447,582 COVID-19 cases, including 6,548 deaths.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.