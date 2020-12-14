FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday provided an update on what school districts can expect after the governor's order prohibiting in-person learning expires on Jan. 4.
The governor said the state's Healthy at School guidelines will now be mandatory, and daily reporting of cases must continue.
Beshear said the state is making adjustments for the recommendations and requirements for schools in red and orange zone counties. Orange zone counties will still be recommended to use hybrid models of learning, where not all students are in their school building each day of the week. Beshear said the hybrid approach will help decrease the number of people in each school building at one time, which aids in social distancing. For school in red zone counties, the state is recommending that districts consider entirely remote learning or a more aggressively implemented hybrid model.
The governor said every school must provide a meaningful virtual option for families that want to continue remote learning, and those options cannot negatively impact those students' grade point averages or class rank, Beshear said he knows of at least one school system that wasn't offering a virtual option for Advanced Placement courses.
Beshear said schools must accommodate educators and other employees who fall into high risk categories for COVID-19, such as those 65 years old and older and those with heart, lung or kidney disease. The governor said those employees must be provided with accommodations to keep them safe from the potentially deadly illness the novel coronavirus causes.
The governor also announced a recommendation that schools wait until Jan. 11 to return to in-person instruction. While schools will be allowed to return to classrooms on Jan. 4, Beshear said waiting until the 11th to return provides more time for isolation after the Christmas holiday, and is considered to be a much safer option.
Beshear reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, fewer than the number reported the previous Monday, as well as the Monday before that.
The governor said while Monday's positivity rate is slightly higher than Sunday's, he said the fact that this rate has been decreasing over the past several days is a good sign.
Beshear said the decline in positive test results indicates that executive orders that affected schools, restaurants, event venues, gyms and some other businesses have impacted the virus's spread. The restrictions on businesses that went into effect Nov. 20 have expired as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Those businesses are still subject to capacity restrictions, with bars and restaurants ordered to limit customers to 50% of capacity.
"Taking these steps has made a difference at least slowing if not plateauing the growth that we were seeing," Beshear said.
As the first Kentucky hospitals began receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday for health care workers, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 1,712 people hospitalized with the illness. That number includes 441 people in intensive care units and 243 on ventilators.
Beshear reported 17 new virus-related deaths Monday.
To date, the state has had 224,890 cases, including 2,224 deaths.