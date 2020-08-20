FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 14 new coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky Thursday, including a health care worker from Graves County.
Beshear said the 55-year-old Graves County man worked in a long-term care facility. "We've lost two of your front line workers today," Beshear said, reporting the death of a Pulaski County health care worker as well — a 65-year-old woman.
"We have to understand that this is not just real, but ... it take lives from us," Beshear said, noting that a total of 38 virus-related deaths have been reported across the commonwealth in the past three days.
With 28 lives lost to date, Graves County has the fifth highest number of coronavirus-related deaths among Kentucky counties, behind Jefferson with 255, Fayette with 52, Kenton with 41 and Hopkins with 36. That's according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's COVID-19 summary for Aug. 20.
The deaths reported across the state Thursday also include a 66-year-old man from Barren County; a 95-year-old woman from Clay County; two men, ages 81 and 88, from Fayette County; an 88-year-old woman from Gallatin County; an 84-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 77-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 89-year-old man from Jackson County; a 57-year-old man from Marion County; a 96-year-old woman from Oldham County; and a 76-year-old man from Warren County. One family asked for their loved one’s demographics not to be shared, and Beshear said he will honor that request.
The governor reported 726 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 101 ages 18 and under. Of the child cases reported, 20 are 5 or younger.
The governor also said 638 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kentucky, including 155 in intensive care units and 108 on ventilators.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 41,626 cases to date, including 856 deaths. The KDPH reports 9,388 patients known to have recovered so far.
As of Thursday, the state's postivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 5.18%.
Download the document below to read the KDPH's COVID-19 Daily Summary for Aug. 20, 2020.