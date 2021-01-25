FRANKFORT, KY — During a briefing on COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear honored the memory of a Christian County woman who died at just 48 years old because of COVID-19.
Tara Mahone died on Jan. 15. Beshear said Mahone, who was from Hopkinsville, worked as a court designated worker in Christian County, and she was previously a victims' advocate for Trigg and Todd counties.
"She was full of energy and had a smile that made you feel at ease, which you could see in that picture," Beshear said, pointing to a photo of Mahone. "She exemplified service above self, especially for those in need. Her passion was to mentor the youth of the community."
Beshear said Mohone also created programs that helped people in her community through Sanctuary Inc., a nonprofit agency that helps victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Trigg counties.
"She was a proud Christian, and served many through her acts of faith at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Hopkinsville," Beshear said. "Her husband Keith Malone said he was proud of all the work that Tara had done ministering to youth and families. He said he was at peace knowing she was going to heaven, where he will see her again."
Mahone had a master's degree in social work, and Beshear said she was working toward her master's in criminal justice before she died.
Beshear said Mahone will be inducted into the Department of Family and Juvenile Services' Hall of Fame by the administrative office of the courts.
"We'll miss Tara, and I know her work family, her family and her community are going to miss her greatly," Beshear said. "I know she made a great impact on this earth while she was here. Let's wear our masks in her honor. We're going to be planting a flag in her honor, but let's also do better in her honor. We need folks like Terra especially, who dedicate service above self. We need more and more of them in this world, in this country, especially right now. Let's make sure that we keep them here with us."
"Thank you Terra, and to your family, your husband Keith, thank you for letting us celebrate her, what made her so special and her service today," Beshear said.
A visitation service and funeral have been scheduled for Tara Mahone on Saturday, Jan. 30. The visitation will be a walk-through ceremony, and the funeral service will have limited capacity because of COVID-19, according to Camble Funeral Home. Click here to read the obituary for Tara Mahone.