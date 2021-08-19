FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says surging COVID-19 cases are creating critical situations for hospital capacity and staffing.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday the highly contagious delta variant is "burning through our population."
He pointed to record numbers of coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units. The governor said at least 21 Kentucky hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages.
He again pleaded with the unvaccinated to get COVID-19 shots. He was backed by video testimonials from several frontline health care professionals.
The governor also pushed back against social media messages criticizing use of masks and other health guidelines to combat the spread of the virus. “One of the most difficult things that we face in our fight against this virus is folks either putting out information that is blatantly false or sometimes intentionally lying,” he said.