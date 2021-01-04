PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people age 70 and older will be able to start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines by Feb. 1.
During a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, Beshear said guidance on how local health departments and other administrators will set up appointments will be announced soon.
"We believe we're going to be through 1A by the end of January, and we hope to beat that a little bit," Beshear said. "1B should be somewhere between the last week of January or the end of the first week of February. We certainly want to hit at February first deadline."
Kentucky's 1A group includes long term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care personnel. Kentucky's 1B group includes first responders, K-12 school personnel and anyone over the age of 70.
Beshear said some first responders are already being vaccinated. Some first responders in west Kentucky are scheduled to receive vaccines at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah this week.
A hospital spokesperson says it has vaccinated 800 people with first doses it received, and 250 of those people were non-employees. West Kentucky schools are also laying out the framework to get staff vaccinated.
"We'll be providing whether it's regionally or statewide, especially for those 70 and up, how you can sign up," Beshear said. "Because that's going to be a little different then K-12, which is going to be assigned a specific provider."
Beshear wants to avoid vaccination sites for seniors becoming super spreader events like other parts of the country. He pointed out Florida as an example.
"In Florida, they basically said 'We're going to have this amount, in this place, first come, first serve,' which created those huge lines. We're only going to do this by very specific appointment to make sure that never happens," Beshear said.
Beshear also wants to speed up administration of current vaccines already distributed to hospitals and long-term care facilities. He's allowing distributors to administer extra vaccine doses to people in the next phase.
The state has set a new goal for providers to administer 90% of doses in a vaccine shipment within seven days of receiving it. If a distributor is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, but has doses left because of appointment cancellations or other issues, the provider can administer doses to 1B individuals. When a new dose shipment is sent, the provider must then return to 1A when they receive their next shipment. The same pattern will continue once they reach phase 1C.
The governor said 60,414 vaccine doses have already been administered in Kentucky. An additional 57,000 doses from both Pfizer and Moderna will be delivered this week.
“We’ve got to get these things out faster. I’m not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided. We have too many people out there who are rightfully anxious, and they need to see this whole country pick up the pace. We are certainly going to do it here in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
Baptist Health Paducah said it has a large demand for vaccine administration. A spokesperson said the hospital has plenty of employees and outside health care workers who are still calling to schedule their vaccinations. They hospital holds a weekly vaccine clinic, and sayd it's full for the upcoming week.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is also administering vaccines to front line worker. A spokesperson said they're expanding vaccine shipment soon due to the demand. They continue to vaccinate staff and are holding a first responders vaccine clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beshear also provided a clearer picture pf when the general population can expect the COVID-19 vaccine to become available.
Phase 1C includes those over the age of 60, anyone age 16 or older who has a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed at highest risk and all essential workers. Those essential workers include those in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery store workers and more.
Phase 2C includes those age 60 and older, and Phase 3C includes anyone over the age of 16. Phase 4C would include children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for that age group.