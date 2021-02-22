FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin administering doses to people in phase 1C starting March 1.
Making that announcement during a briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Monday, Beshear said local health departments will also begin vaccinating individuals in phase 1C of the state's plan. But, the health departments will still be asked to be more targeted in their approach — continuing to prioritize phase 1A and 1B.
|1A
|Residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care personnel
|1B
|First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school employees, child care workers
|1C
|Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition placing them at highest risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers
|2
|Anyone age 40 or older
|3
|Anyone age 16 or older
|4
|Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
Beshear cautioned that, because so many people are in phase 1C, it will likely be difficult for those people to get vaccine appointments at first, but wait times should improve as vaccine allocation increases.
"If there are between 1 and 1.3 million people potentially in in 1C, and we're getting, oh, 10-15,000 doses a week right now, you can do the math on that — it may take 10 or 11 weeks. But, we're going to get more vaccine than we are right now, like when Johnson and Johnson is approved and when moderna and phizer continue to increase their increase in production."
Beshear said the state is asking providers to prioritize vaccines based on age — prioritizing people ages 60 and up. The governor said that will be the case at regional sites, health departments and pharmacies.
To date, Beshear said 562,775 doses have been allocated to the state so far, and 583,754 unique people vaccinated so far. Beshear explained that more people have been vaccinated than doses received because providers are actually able to get two doses out of most vials of the Pfizer vaccine.
Giving an update on COVID-19 in the state, Beshear reported 530 new cases Monday, which he said is the lowest one-day total the state has had since Oct. 5. The governor said the states positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 6.6% on Monday, and 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Beshear said Kentucky's cases continue to trend in the right direction, seeing the sixth straight week with declining case numbers last week.
“Testing was certainly down last week. It could have impacted cases. We’re just going to have to see as we go, but the fact that our positivity rate, even after last week, is still down is a real positive sign. We would have expected to see some more changes in that if the only thing going on was testing but we will be watching it throughout this week," Beshear said.
This image shows which jobs are categorized as essential, and which conditions are considered to be high risk:
