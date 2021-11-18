FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says vaccinated Kentuckians should make sure to get a booster shot to help ward off another surge of coronavirus cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings.
Kentucky recently joined other states in opening up booster shots to all adults despite federal recommendations that state’s limiting doses to those considered most at risk.
As of Wednesday, some 446,698 Kentuckians have had a booster shot.
Kentucky reported 1,855 new coronavirus cases and 40 virus-related deaths Thursday.
Kentucky has had a slight uptick in cases after weeks of decline: the number of total cases last week was higher than the previous two weeks.